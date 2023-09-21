Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, September 21

Intro

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, September 21

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Matt Olson ($6,600)

Marcell Ozuna ($4,800)

Michael Harris II ($4,500)

Eddie Rosario ($4,000)

Surprise, surprise, the Braves are once again an offense worth targeting — especially against Nationals rookie Jake Irvin and his 4.34 ERA (and .848 OPS allowed against left-handed batters). Atlanta is hitting .275/.339/.505 against righties this month, and while they haven’t yet faced Irvin this year, they should be in line to do plenty of damage. Olson and his 52 homers are the obvious anchor here, but there are a ton of most cost-conscious options lower in the Braves’ lineup that should still carry big counting-stat upside tonight. Harris II has a .968 OPS over his last 10 games, while Ozuna is slugging .538 over that span and Rosario is the team’s everyday left fielder against righties.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians

Gunnar Henderson ($5,400)

Cedric Mullins ($4,700)

Anthony Santander ($4,500)

Ryan O’Hearn ($3,800)

The O’s have the league’s fourth-best wRC+ against righties in September, and they get a nice matchup on Thursday against Guardians rookie Hunter Gaddis. Gaddis has a 4.85 ERA in sporadic MLB innings this year and an even worse 6.14 mark at Triple-A, only getting a crack in Cleveland’s the rotation this month due to the injury to Tanner Bibee. Henderson continues to look like a future superstar, crushing the ball to the tune of a 1.014 OPS over his last 10 games, while Santander has four hits over the last two days and Mullins provides big speed and runs potential at the top of the order.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

Bryan Reynolds ($5,300)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,600)

Connor Joe ($3,200)

Joshua Palacios ($2,800)

If you’re looking for a sneaky play tonight, why not Pittsburgh — where a Pirates team that just hung 13 runs on the Cubs yesterday will get to face a pitcher in Kyle Hendricks who’s posted a 4.96 ERA (and 21 hits) across three starts so far this month. Reynolds has a 1.063 OPS over his last 10 games, while Hayes has tallied eight hits and two homers in 18 career plate appearances against the Chicago righty (and has multi-hit games in four of his last five). Palacios also brings some surprising value, slotting into the leadoff spot in recent games and hitting .324/.343/.559 over his last 10 — including two hits and a homer last night off Justin Steele.