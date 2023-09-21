Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Cardinals on Thursday, September 21

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a four-game series on Thursday, September 21. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Wade Miley (8-4, 3.38 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and Miles Mikolas (7-12, 4.84) will pitch for the Cardinals.

St. Louis enters as a narrow -112 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at -108. The run total is set at 8.5.

Brewers-Cardinals picks: Thursday, September 21

Injury report

Brewers

Day-to-day: OF Christian Yelich (lower back stiffness)

Out: DH Jesse Winker (right quadriceps), SP Julio Teheran (right hip impingement), CF Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder subluxation)

Cardinals

Out: OF Dylan Carlson (ankle), INF Brendan Donovan (elbow), 2B Nolan Gorman (hamstring), RP JoJo Romero (knee), SP Steven Matz (lat), RP Guillermo Zuniga (forearm), OF Tyler O’Neill (foot)

Starting pitchers

Wade Miley vs. Miles Mikolas

Miley let up three earned runs and recorded three strikeouts in his latest start, a 5.2-inning outing against the Nationals. In his latest road start, he allowed two earned runs and walked three batters in 3.2 innings against the Yankees. When he faced the Cardinals earlier this season, he allowed one run in 1.2 innings on the mound.

Mikolas struggled in his latest start, letting up eight hits and five earned runs in six innings against the Phillies. Before that, he let up five runs in 5.1 innings against the Reds. His strikeout numbers have been very low as of late. He has not yet faced the Brewers this season.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the two most recent games of the series have both been 10, and I think we’ll see something similar to that in today’s game. The Brewers have been the biggest contributors to these totals, and as they go up against a struggling Mikolas, I think they should not have any trouble driving up the score.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals won the first game of the series, 1-0, and the Brewers took the next two, 7-3 and 8-2. I think we’ll see a similar result today — Mikolas has been having trouble getting strikes and keeping the ball away from opposing bats this month, and the Brewers have been batting very well this series.

Pick: Brewers -108