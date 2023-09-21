Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Rays on Thursday, September 21

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the final game of a three-game series on Thursday, September 21. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.42 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44) will pitch for the Rays.

Tampa enters as -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +210. The run total is set at 7.5.

Angels-Rays picks: Thursday, September 21

Injury report

Rays

Out: OF Jose Siri (fractured right hand), RP Jason Adam (left oblique strain)

Angels

Out: SP Chase Silseth (concussion), OF Mike Trout (hand), SP/DH Shohei Ohtani (oblqiue), 3B Mike Moustakas (arm), OF Micky Moniak (back), INF Kyren Paris (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Griffin Canning vs. Zach Eflin

Canning allowed four earned runs and recorded seven strikeouts in his latest start, a six-inning outing against the Tigers. In his most recent road start, he kept the Athletics to two earned runs in six innings and recorded seven strikeouts. When he pitched against the Rays earlier this season, he did not start, but he kept them to one earned run in 3.2 innings on the mound.

Eflin held the Orioles to a single run in seven innings in his most recent start. He struck out eight batters in the outing. In his latest home start, he let up three earned runs in five innings against the Mariners. Earlier this season, he spent six innings on the mound facing the Angels and let up one run.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 8 and 11, so it’s somewhat surprising that we have a relatively low total here. However, both of these pitchers have performed well against the opposing lineups recently, so I’ll take something of a risk here and go with the under.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays won the first game of the series, 6-2, and the Angels won the second, 8-3. I like the Rays here as they compete for a shot at the AL East, where they sit just 2.5 games behind Orioles for the lead. Eflin has looked very good on the mound as of late and has already proven his success against the Angels’ now-battered lineup.

Pick: Rays -250