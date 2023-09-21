Gary Brightwell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley sustained an ankle sprain in Week 2’s comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Brian Daboll suggested there’s a chance Barkley plays. No one is buying that, though. So with Barkley likely to sit out at least Thursday night vs. the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants will need to lean on other RBs to compensate. Gary Brightwell is one of those RBs who could take advantage in fantasy football with Barkley sidelined.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Gary Brightwell

It was very late in the loss in which Barkley was injured. As a result, Brightwell only played two snaps and didn’t get a carry. A sixth-rounder in 2021, Brightwell had 141 yards on 31 carries with a TD last season. He did have one carry in Week 1 this season.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. This is only because we don’t like losing on TNF. Brightwell could split the carries and snaps with Matt Breida. There’s also a chance it’s a “ride the hot hand” situation between Breida, Brightwell and rookie Eric Gray. The Giants could be playing from behind quite a bit as 10-point underdogs vs. the Niners. If that’s the case, New York may abandon the run early. If you have Barkley, adding Breida or Brightwell makes sense. Playing either back on TNF feels like a stretch until we know how the snaps/touches look.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Same deal. We don’t have enough info on how the Giants will split the backfield. Plus, there’s a chance Barkley is back by Week 4 and the G-Men could try and survive through the passing game for one contest.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gary Brightwell

Anyone really. Don’t play Brightwell on TNF and look for a replacement on Sunday.