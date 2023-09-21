Best TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 3

We have made it to the third week of the fantasy football season. Through only two weeks, we have seen some crazy tight end finishes that have shaken up the positional rankings. T.J. Hockenson sits atop the position with 29.6 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring but is followed by Hunter Henry, Hayden Hurst, Evan Engram, Darren Waller, Logan Thomas, Sam LaPorta and Kylen Granson. Just like we all predicted, right?

Matchups are important to look at for fantasy football success. With that in mind, these three tight ends have the best matchups in Week 3 and should be in consideration for your fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy football, Week 3: Best TE Matchups

Cade Otton vs. Philadelphia Eagles

To clarify, we suggest you look at these tight ends for your fantasy lineups this week. We aren’t saying you have to force them in. Despite not being the sexiest name, Otton technically has the best matchup among tight ends this week. The Eagles’ defense is allowing an average of 21.80 fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Through two games, Otton has eight receptions on nine targets for 60 yards. A lot of those points allowed were on TNF in Week 2 vs. Vikings TE TJ Hockenson.

Adam Trautman vs. Miami Dolphins

There are several things giving upside to Trautman. First, the offense for Denver hasn’t been working, and there should be some changes to their offensive gameplan. Quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t leaned on his tight end this season, but it would help open up the offense in a matchup against the Dolphins, where they will likely have to throw late in the game. With Greg Dulcich on the IR, Trautman has a great matchup against Miami, allowing the second-most points per game to opposing tight ends.

Kyle Pitts vs. Detroit Lions

Finally, a name you probably recognize. If you know Pitts, you also know that the Atlanta Falcons refuse to use him properly. He has four receptions on only eight targets for 59 yards as the Falcons have become a run-first team with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. It has been tough to force Pitts into your lineup, but he at least has a good matchup this week. He will face the Lions who are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game.