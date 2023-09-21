Best WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 3

Week 2 in fantasy football saw some of the usual suspects as well as new faces finishing at the top of the pack. Keenan Allen was the WR1 on the week, racking up 31.1 points in PPR scoring after a disappointing 15-point performance in Week 1. Rookie Puka Nacua came in as the WR2, scoring 30.1 points without even finding the endzone.

Ahead of the Week 3 action, let’s take a look at some of the best WR matchups across the league to keep an eye on, especially if you have any of these guys in your lineup.

Fantasy football, Week 3: Best WR Matchups

A.J. Brown vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brown has had a rough start through the first two games, turning in 108 receiving yards through the first two weeks without finding the end zone once. He’ll be looking to get back on track and recover against a Tampa Bay team that has had some trouble against solid WRs so far this season. The Bucs gave up 150 yards to Justin Jefferson and 104 to DJ Moore through the first couple of weeks, and Brown will hope to be the next name on that list of triple-digit yards against Tampa Bay.

Justin Jefferson vs. Los Angeles Chargers

It’s no shock to see Jefferson’s name on this list, as he’s been projected as the WR1 across the board leading up to the start of the season. He’s finished in the top 10 of all WRs in both of his first two games and has a good chance at putting in a repeat performance against a Chargers team that struggles with pass defense. Jefferson has had back-to-back games with 150+ yards, and once he starts finding the end zone he’ll likely jump to the top of the WR rankings.

Stefon Diggs vs. Washington Commanders

Diggs caught all seven of his targets in the Bills’ win over the Raiders in Week 2 although he only ended up with 66 yards. His Week 1 performance was brilliant, finishing as the WR4 and turning in 26.2 PPR points with 102 yards and a touchdown. He’ll continue to be a go-to for Josh Allen and could see a touchdown or two against the Commanders on the road on Sunday.