Best QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 3

Week 2 of the fantasy football season saw no shortage of explosive quarterback performances. As for the names that put up big numbers, that may be a bit of a surprise. Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, and Russell Wilson led the way with double-digit scoring outputs, while Joshua Dobbs joined the party as the QB4 in fantasy scoring.

As we turn the page toward Week 3, these are the best quarterback matchups to keep an eye on and leverage if you have these names on your roster.

Fantasy football, Week 3: Best QB Matchups

Patrick Mahomes vs. Chicago Bears

Mahomes has averaged 20.4 fantasy PPG through two weeks despite facing a pair of formidable defenses. Now he heads back home for an advantageous matchup against the Bears, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (20.7 PPG). Now with his trusted target in Travis Kelce back in the fold, Mahomes should put together a performance that is more emblematic of his star-caliber play.

Dak Prescott vs. Arizona Cardinals

Prescott followed up a quiet Week 1 performance by putting together 19.6 fantasy points in Week 2, against a very talented New York Jets defense. Things get much easier in Week 3 as the Cowboys travel to face the 0-2 Cardinals. Arizona is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (23.0), and Dallas’ elite defense should give Prescott more than a few offensive drives to make fantasy managers happy.

Kirk Cousins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota is still in search of its first win, but Cousins is coming off an explosive Week 2 performance in which he finished with 28.56 fantasy points against a talented Eagles defensive front. He should face a less daunting challenge with the Chargers coming to town, who is allowing the second-most fantasy points (24.1 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks this season. Let’s not forget this group gave up 466 passing yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago to Tua Tagovailoa.