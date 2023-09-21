Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina picks, best bets for Week 4 matchup

The Georgia State Panthers take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Week 4 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 21 from Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina and will air on ESPN.

Georgia State (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) enters this matchup undefeated. They have wins over Rhode Island, UConn, and Charlotte, and have scored 35 or more points in each of these three games. Quarterback Darren Grainger has been a dual threat in the air and on the ground for the Panthers this season.

Coastal Carolina (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) fell to UCLA in Week 1, but grabbed wins over Jacksonville State and Duquesne in the weeks since. In their 66-7 win over Duquesne, the Chanticleers’ impressive running back room was on full display, with four different players grabbing rushing touchdowns.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Georgia State: 79 overall, 54 offense, 113 defense

Coastal Carolina: 63 overall, 52 offense, 76 defense

Injury update

Georgia State

TE Kris Byrd - Questionable (undisclosed)

Coastal Carolina

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Georgia State: 2-1 ATS

Coastal Carolina: 3-0 ATS

Total in 2023

Georgia State: Over 2-1

Coastal Carolina: Over 1-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Coastal Carolina -6.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -245, Georgia State +200

Weather

74°F, Cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 5 MPH winds

The Pick

Georgia State +6.5

Georgia State got blown out by Coastal Carolina last year, but we see a different Panthers team coming to the field this year. They bring a very strong offense, and have a solid run game that I could see the Chanticleers struggling to defend, especially with quarterback Darren Grainger leading the charge.