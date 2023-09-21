Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 4

The Georgia State Panthers take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Week 4 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 21 from Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Georgia State (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) enters this matchup undefeated. They have wins over Rhode Island, UConn, and Charlotte, and have scored 35 or more points in each of these three games. Quarterback Darren Grainger did not surpass 200 passing yards in either of the first two games of the season, but threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Charlotte. He is a dual-threat QB, and had 142 rushing yards in Week 2.

Coastal Carolina (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) fell to UCLA in Week 1, but grabbed wins over Jacksonville State and Duquesne in the weeks since. In their 66-7 win over Duquesne, the Chanticleers’ impressive running back room was on full display. Four different players had 30 or more rushing yards, and four different players (not the same four) had rushing touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina enters as a seven-point favorite, with the total set at 62.5.

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Thursday, September 21

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Coastal Carolina -6.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -245, Georgia State +200