George Kittle start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to improve to 3-0 while hosting the New York Giants for Thursday Night Football in Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 21 while streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Below, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects of 49ers TE George Kittle within this matchup. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Despite San Francisco finding plenty of success in the first two weeks, Kittle has gotten off to a slow start. The tight end posted three catches on six targets for 19 yards in Week 1 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, Kittle caught all three targets for 30 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. Despite the back-to-back mediocre performances, Kittle is definitely worth starting in Week 3 PPR leagues.

It’s only a matter of time until Kittle has a breakout performance, and facing a Giants team that gave up 68 total points in the first two games of the season makes for a comfortable matchup.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Don’t overreact to the first two games, as Kittle is still a bonafide starter in fantasy leagues of all sizes.

Kittle has posted some great games with Brock Purdy at quarterback, including late last season where he caught seven touchdowns in a four game span.

Player(s) you would start ahead of George Kittle

Kittle is still ranked near the top five fantasy tight ends in Week 3, give or take. With that in mind, Darren Waller of the Giants is someone I would start ahead, as game flow could lead Waller to more overall opportunities.

Top-tier tight ends like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and TJ Hockenson rank ahead of Kittle this week too.