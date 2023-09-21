Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will host the New York Giants for Thursday Night Football in Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET while streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Within this matchup, we’ll look at the fantasy prospects for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. Should you start or sit him? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk was terrific in Week 1, catching all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last Sunday, Aiyuk suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter at the Los Angeles Rams. He ended up finishing the game while posting three catches on six targets for 43 yards, but Aiyuk is listed as questionable heading into this Thursday Night Football matchup with the Giants.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. Keep an eye on the injury report, and start Aiyuk if he’s playing on Thursday.

While the shoulder injury is worrisome, Aiyuk finished the game last week, and he’s still a solid WR2 in smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14) fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Once again, pay attention to Thursday’s injury report before locking him in.

The matchup looks good against a soft Giants defense that gave up 68 total points in the first two weeks of the season. If he’s able to play through the injury, Aiyuk profiles as a strong WR2 with upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brandon Aiyuk

Receivers like Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals are marginally ahead of Aiyuk in the WR2 range for this upcoming week. I would also start FLEX options like Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions or James Cook of the Buffalo Bills ahead of Aiyuk.