Matt Breida start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

With New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley out for the near future with an ankle injury, it throws the team’s running back situation in flux beginning with their Week 3 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Based on the depth chart breakdown, the veteran Matt Breida now welcomes an elevated role with the short turnaround for Thursday Night Football.

Breida is in his seventh season overall and enters year two with the Giants, but should fantasy managers remain confident in starting him this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Matt Breida

Breida has just three carries for 14 yards to date this season, but he’s immediately catapulted to the top of the Giants’ running back room, at least in the short term. The injury to Barkley means that the veteran Breida will get a chance to face his old team the 49ers Thursday night.

Through seven NFL seasons, he’s logged 523 carries for 2,515 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also has 104 receptions for 844 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

No. The matchup against the 49ers' defense on paper is by no means a sight for sore eyes. A consistent pass rush from San Francisco could force Daniel Jones to take the check-down option more often than usual, but will it be Breida who is the beneficiary of those targets? He holds a career average of just 1.3 receptions per game throughout his seven NFL seasons, and if anything, it could mean Gary Brightwell sees a higher volume of opportunities himself.

If you find yourself in smaller leagues of eight to 10 teams, the Giants’ backfield is too unknown to confidently start Breida. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, Breida carries flex value only if absolutely necessary.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

No. While Breida may not carry a ton of PPR value, he is still the Giants’ RB1 for at least the next few weeks. San Francisco is giving up an average of 14.3 fantasy points per game to tailbacks, which is solid but is by no means spectacular. They’re also allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game (65.0) to opponents, which means the odds of Breida seeing success Thursday night are slim.

In both smaller leagues of eight to 10 teams, Breida is worth passing on as a starter for at least this week’s matchup. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, he’s worth a flex spot only if there are no other more suitable options available on your roster, or on the waiver wire.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Matt Breida

Latavius Murray and Deuce Vaughn are better options to consider ahead of Matt Breida this week. Murray has an established role as the go-to option for the Bills at the goal line, while Vaughn has excelled as a change-of-pace back behind Tony Pollard in Dallas. Ultimately, the matchup against the 49ers' defense throws a wrench into any of Breida’s value.