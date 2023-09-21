Jalin Hyatt start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

New York Giants rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt led the team in receiving last week, which could serve as a precursor for an elevated role moving forward. The loss of Saquon Barkle only exacerbates the lack of go-to weapons for Daniel Jones, which means Hyatt could see more targets come his way in a short turnaround week.

We break down whether the Giants rookie is worth consideration as a fantasy starter in Week 3 lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt caught both of his targets for 89 yards in a 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. While the rookie out of Tennessee works to carve out more of a solidified role, he flashed his big play ability as New York battled its way from a double-digit deficit. Hyatt faces a tough matchup in the 49ers, though could be the recipient of garbage time production if San Francisco cruises to an easy win.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

No. Although Hyatt led the Giants in receiving last week with 89 yards, it came on just two receptions for the entire game. Much of that yardage came on a 58-yard reception on the team’s first play of the second half, in what was ultimately a big play to give the Giants some new life. In order to be considered as a starter in PPR leagues, Hyatt will need to command at least a few more targets on a consistent basis.

Hyatt is best kept on the bench in smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams. Even in larger leagues of 12 to 14 players, the Giants rookie is best kept out of the starting lineup until he sees a more solidified role.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

No. Even though the 49ers secondary did give up 15 catches for 147 yards to another rookie wideout in Puka Nacua, it’s clear that Nacua has a more established role within the Rams' offense. Hyatt has just two targets overall through two weeks, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll evolve into a reliable option for Daniel Jones. The short turnaround for Thursday Night Football, which is rarely a high-scoring affair, doesn’t bode well for Hyatt’s upside either.

Hyatt is not a viable starter in smaller leagues with eight to 10 teams. In larger leagues with more than 12 players, Hyatt is at best a risky flex option only in the case of desperation.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jalin Hyatt

Tank Dell and Marvin Mims Jr. are better options to consider ahead of Hyatt. Dell finished with 20.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 2, while Mims Jr. had 20.3 PPR fantasy points himself. Unlike Hyatt, both players have at least an established role in their respective offensive systems and come with a semblance of security in regard to fantasy production.