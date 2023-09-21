Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants face a short turnaround with a Thursday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. With Saquon Barkley now sidelined due to an ankle injury, New York will be in search of impact players from anywhere on offense. Darius Slayton, who is in his fifth season with the Giants, could be among the names to get from a fantasy perspective this week.

We break down whether the veteran wideout is worth considering as a starter in lineups for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton is coming off a solid performance in the Giants’ double-digit comeback win over the Cardinals in Week 2. The wideout was targeted six times, hauling in three receptions for a total of 62 yards. Though he didn’t find the endzone, he proved instrumental in New York overcoming their deficit, which means he could play a prominent role in their Thursday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Yes. Slayton has yet to find the end zone so far this season, but his volume of targets (11) and receptions (6) are third-most amongst Giants players. In second place is Barkley, who is now sidelined for the near future with his ankle injury. San Franciso’s defense poses a threat to any running back, but they did give up 34 receptions for 307 receiving yards to the Rams in Week 2. If the Giants are playing from behind, Slayton could also benefit from some garbage-time fantasy production.

If you find yourself in smaller leagues of eight to 10 teams, you can probably find a more confident option than Slayton. However, for leagues with more than 12 teams, Slayton is worth some flex consideration as one of New York’s more established receivers.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Yes. Slayton’s 12.4 average yards per reception is tied for the most among Giants receivers with more than five receptions. Aside from Darren Waller, New York’s receiving corps is mostly unproven as rookie Jalin Hyatt has yet to carve out an established role for himself. The 49ers secondary did give up more than 50 yards receiving to Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell last week.

That’s not to say Slayton can achieve those numbers, but he could have more than a few opportunities if New York is forced to play from behind early. Slayton is best kept on the bench in smaller leagues but carries from flex value in larger standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darius Slayton

Josh Reynolds and Marvin Mims Jr. are better options to consider over Slayton in Week 3. Mims Jr. had 20.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 2, while Reynolds found the endzone twice for 23.6 PPR fantasy points. Both players have more advantageous matchups in Week 3 and more solidified roles to date.