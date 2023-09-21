Isaiah Hodgins start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants face a tough turnaround matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Making matters more difficult is the loss of Saquon Barkley due to an ankle injury. That could force Daniel Jones to lean more heavily on the passing game, which could in turn elevate the fantasy upside for the likes of Isaiah Hodgins.

Hodgins proved impactful in New York’s Week 2 win, but can he carry that momentum into the team’s Week 3 road matchup in San Francisco?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins

Hodgins put together a solid performance that proved critical to the Giants’ comeback win in Week 3. He was targeted five times, reeling in four of those for a total of 40 yards and a crucial touchdown to amount to 14.0 PPR fantasy points. He now holds season totals of eight targets, five receptions, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown, and is slowly becoming a reliable target for Daniel Jones.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Yes. Hodgins holds a career average of 3.2 receptions per game, but he’s coming off a 2022 campaign in which he averaged a career-best 4.1 catches per game with the Giants. His 75.0 catch completion percentage across four seasons shows he’s capable of producing when called upon, it’s just a matter of finding the right moment. That could come Thursday night against a 49ers defense that allowed 34 receptions for 307 yards to the Rams.

If San Francisco can get an early lead, it should force the Giants to throw early and often, which will only benefit the likes of Hodgins. While he’s better kept on the bench in smaller leagues, he carries flex value for PPR leagues of more than 12 teams.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Yes. San Francisco is allowing an average of 10.5 targets per game through the first two weeks, which is the third-most in the NFL. That shouldn’t come as a surprise as teams are forced to throw as a counter to the 49ers’ elite run defense. If that script plays to fruition Thursday night, it means the Giants receivers such as Hodgins should get ample opportunities to chew up yardage.

Similar to PPR leagues, there are likely better options than Hodgins in smaller standard leagues. For larger leagues, however, he’s worth considering as a flex if you find yourself in a bind due to injury.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Isaiah Hodgins

Josh Reynolds and Marvin Mims Jr. are both players within Hodgins’ target range, yet are arguably better options to consider in Week 3. Mims Jr. had 20.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 2, while Reynolds found the endzone twice for 23.6 PPR fantasy points. Both players have more advantageous matchups in Week 3 and more solidified roles to date.