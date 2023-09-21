USWNT vs. South Africa: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s international friendly

The United States women’s national team will be back in action Thursday when the American host South Africa in the first of two friendlies. USA and South Africa both participated in the 2023 women’s World Cup, with both countries being eliminated in the round of 16.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USWNT v. South Africa

Date: Thursday, September 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Universo

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -1400

Draw: +950

South Africa: +1700

Moneyline pick: USA -1400

The odds probably should be closer based on how both teams played at the World Cup over the summer. Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Kelley O’Hara and Sophia Smith are all out for this window due to injuries. However, there’s some extra motivation for the United States with this being Julie Ertz’s final international match. Manager Vlatko Andonovski is out after a disastrous World Cup campaign, which should give the players some additional freedom to express themselves and show they were not the reason the team couldn’t compete for a third World Cup title.

The best way to extract value from this game on the betting front involves taking spread lines. South Africa +1.5 (+245) holds promise, especially since the last meeting between these sides was a 1-0 USA win and the Americans have not scored a goal in regular time since the 62nd minute against Netherlands in late July. You’d have to go up to USA -2.5 (-135) to see the odds improve. That’s risky given how both squads have played leading up to this friendly.

It’ll be a challenge but the Americans should be able to get the win to send Ertz out on a high note.