How to watch Thursday’s USWNT vs. South Africa international friendly on TV and via live stream

The United States women’s national team will play a pair of friendly matches against South Africa as they say goodbye to one of their most iconic players of all time. Megan Rapinoe will play her final matches with the USWNT, with the first coming on Thursday and her last appearance slated for Sunday the 24th. Both matches will be against South Africa, with the first one being played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Thursday’s friendly will also serve as the final international match for Julie Ertz, who was part of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup title teams.

USA vs. South Africa

Date: Thursday, September 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Livestream: Peacock

Thursday marks the first match for the USWNT since the 2023 World Cup run fell short with a disappointing loss to Sweden in the round of 16. These matches will not only serve as a farewell to Rapinoe, but as the beginning of preparations for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The USWNT have already qualified after taking home the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship title which earned them an automatic berth for next year’s tournament. Expect to see plenty of familiar faces this weekend including Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Horan, and of course Rapinoe and Ertz.

Following the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the USWNT fell to No. 3 in the world after sitting on top at No. 1 for years. No. 45 South Africa have only played against the USWNT twice, losing both friendlies as the Americans kept a clean sheet in both outings. The South Africans are coming off a historic run at the World Cup this summer, advancing to the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. Logging an impressive 2-2 draw against Argentina and a thrilling 3-2 win over Italy in the group stage, Banyana Banyana impressed on the world’s biggest stage before losing to Netherlands in the round of 16.