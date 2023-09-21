When, where is the 2023 Laver Cup and how does it work?

The 2023 Laver Cup is almost here! The tennis tournament will begin on Friday, September 22 and wrap up on Sunday, September 24. Team Europe and Team World will compete in Canada for the first time in the city of Vancouver.

Both teams will have six players plus the alternate, captain and vice-captain. Three of the six players qualify based on their ATP ranking following this year’s Wimbledon tournament. These players are considered “captain’s picks”, announced by the start of the 2023 US Open.

Team Europe will consist of Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Gael Monfils, Arthur Fils (alternate), Björn Borg (captain) and Thomas Enqvist (vice-captain).

Team World will include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Francisco Cerúndolo, Ben Shelton, Christopher Eubanks (alternate), Milos Raonic (alternate), John McEnroe (captain) and Patrick McEnroe (vice-captain).

Each day of the tournament will consist of three singles matchups and one doubles for the best of three sets with ad scoring. Each player competes in at least one singles match during the first two days and none of them can play singles more than twice. At least four of the six players must play doubles. Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to make it to 13 points wins the Laver Cup unless they reach a tie at 12:12, where a tiebreaker will be factored in as the decider match to determine the winner.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Laver Cup will take place in Berlin, Germany at the Mercedes-Benz Arena from September 20-22.