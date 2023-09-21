Who is playing in the 2023 Laver Cup?

The Lavar Cup gets underway on Friday, September 22 and will last until Sunday, September 24. The event will be held in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena, the first one taking place in Canada.

The tournament consists of five sessions played over three days. On Friday and Saturday, there is a day and night session followed by a final day session on Sunday. It will be a mix of singles and doubles matchups. The number of matches on Sunday is dependent on the number of points a team needs to win. The first team to make it to 13 points will win unless there is a tie, and in that case, a deciding match will determine the winner.

During the 2022 Laver Cup, Team World took home the trophy with a 13-8 first-time victory against Team Europe. Roger Federer also played his last professional tennis match alongside Rafael Nadal during this tournament before embarking on his retirement journey.

Big names such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and even #1 Carlos Alcaraz are not on this year’s roster. Below is the list of Team Europe and Team World players in the 2023 Laver Cup:

Team Europe

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

Hubert Hurkacz

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Gael Monfils

Arthur Fils (alternate)

Björn Borg (captain)

Thomas Enqvist (vice-captain)

Team World

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Taylor Fritz

Frances Tiafoe

Tommy Paul

Francisco Cerúndolo

Ben Shelton

Christopher Eubanks (alternate)

Milos Raonic (alternate)

John McEnroe (captain)

Patrick McEnroe (vice-captain)

Odds are not available on DraftKings Sportsbook at this time.