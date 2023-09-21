Full TV schedule for the 2023 Laver Cup tennis tournament

The 2023 Laver Cup kicks off on Friday, September 22 with the men’s tennis tournament in Vancouver. This will mark the first time that Team Europe and Team World compete in Canada. We go over how to watch the matchups all weekend long.

According to the tournament schedule, Friday’s lineup is announced on Thursday afternoon. Saturday’s lineup is announced an hour after play ends on Friday night and Sunday’s lineup is announced an hour after play ends on Saturday night.

The Laver Cup will broadcast its tournament on the Tennis Channel. If you aren’t around a TV or don't have cable access or a subscription, you can sign up with DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to watch the action.

Odds are not available on DraftKings Sportsbook at this time.

Below is the TV schedule for the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver. All times are listed in ET and can be viewed on the Tennis Channel or Tennis Channel Plus.

Day 1: Friday, September 22

Day Session:

Match 1 (singles) — 4 p.m. ET, followed by Match 2 (singles)

Night Session:

Match 3 (singles) — 10 p.m. ET, followed by Match 4 (doubles)

Day 2: Saturday, September 23

Day Session:

Match 5 (singles) — 4 p.m. ET, followed by Match 6 (singles)

Night Session:

Match 7 (singles) — 10 p.m. ET, followed by Match 8 (doubles)

Day 3: Sunday, September 24

Match 9 (doubles) — 3 p.m. ET, followed by Match 10 (singles)

If required: Match 11 (singles), Match 12 (singles) and a Decider, Match 13 (doubles) if points are even.