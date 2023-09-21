Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 3

The New York Giants will travel across the country to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Many think this will be a blowout, but it would not surprise me to see the Giants keep this game close. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Thursday. The game will air on Amazon Prime.

Thursday Night Football: Week 3

Giants vs. 49ers

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Live Stream: Prime Video

Odds: 49ers -10.5, O/U 45

It was a tough first six quarters for the Giants. The offense looked awful, but after halftime in Week 2, Brian Daboll started calling plays for the offense. Daniel Jones looked worth his conference in the second half as the Cardinals couldn't stop him. It’s hard to know what t expect against a 49ers defense as they already looked awful against a strong Cowboys defense. I expect Daboll to continue calling plays and have the offense moving it fine against San Francisco.

The 49ers seems to be what we thought they were. Brock Purdy missed some big throws, but they were still able to get a good road win. Their defense has looked solid while the offense has been great as well. They have to be licking their chops looking at this Giants offensive line this week. San Francisco has been so good for the past few years and that seems that it will continue.