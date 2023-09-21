F1 practice live stream: How to watch Japanese Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

F1 is back for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix after an unexpected Singapore Grand Prix. Both Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez struggled last week from practice through the race and neither reached the podium. It ended Red Bull’s chance at a season-long sweep, but they can still clinch the Constructors’ Championship this weekend outside Nagoya.

The races last week in Singapore were in the evening in Singapore, which provided for normal morning racing in the United States. This weekend, the races are during the day at the Suzuka Circuit, which means we get overnight practice, qualifying and racing for American viewers.

ESPN2 is hosting almost the entire weekend, with only practice 3 moved elsewhere, to ESPNU. All the F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Verstappen may have struggled last weekend, but comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -360, followed by Pérez at +1100. Lando Norris follows at +1200 and Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz all sit at +1800.

Verstappen is currently -165 to be the winner in the first practice session. Leclerc and Sainz follow at +650. Red Bull is -175 to have the winning car in the first practice session, followed by Ferrari at +330.

How to watch practice for the Japanese Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.

Practice 2: Friday, September 22, 2:00 a.m.

Practice 3: Friday, September 22, 10:30 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

