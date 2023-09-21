 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Japanese Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Japanese Grand Prix southwest of Nagoya via live online stream.

A general view of track workers making grid markings during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 06, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

F1 is back for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix after an unexpected Singapore Grand Prix. Both Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez struggled last week from practice through the race and neither reached the podium. It ended Red Bull’s chance at a season-long sweep, but they can still clinch the Constructors’ Championship this weekend outside Nagoya.

The races last week in Singapore were in the evening in Singapore, which provided for normal morning racing in the United States. This weekend, the races are during the day at the Suzuka Circuit, which means we get overnight practice, qualifying and racing for American viewers.

ESPN2 is hosting almost the entire weekend, with only practice 3 moved elsewhere, to ESPNU. All the F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Verstappen may have struggled last weekend, but comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -360, followed by Pérez at +1100. Lando Norris follows at +1200 and Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz all sit at +1800.

Verstappen is currently -165 to be the winner in the first practice session. Leclerc and Sainz follow at +650. Red Bull is -175 to have the winning car in the first practice session, followed by Ferrari at +330.

How to watch practice for the Japanese Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.
Practice 2: Friday, September 22, 2:00 a.m.
Practice 3: Friday, September 22, 10:30 a.m.
TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Japanese Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Liam Lawson 40
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

