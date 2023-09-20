Rams trade RB Cam Akers to Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams are trading RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, per Adam Schefter. The two teams will swap 2026 draft picks to complete the deal. Akers was a healthy scratch last week as the team moved on from him as their starter. He was replaced by Kyren Williams, who has put up good numbers early on this season.

Trade: Rams are sending RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/d79HmNT00u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings let Dalvin Cook walk in free agency this last offseason, but Alexander Mattison, Cook’s backup and the new starter this season, hasn’t played particularly well.

Akers put up big numbers to end last season, topping 100 yards rushing in the last three games and scoring three touchdowns in one of those. But, the team and Akers have not seen eye-to-eye as to his usage in the past and they almost parted ways when Akers was inactive in Week 6 and 7 of last season.

The Vikings will likely use Akers in conjunction with Mattison and then whoever can play better will take the lead. Ty Chandler, who was Mattison’s backup, will need to backup even further now.