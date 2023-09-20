How to watch AEW Grand Slam September 20 episode via live stream

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

Tonight will kick off the third annual Grand Slam special for the company as they are back at the home of the US Open for the third year in a row. Six matches are on tap for tonight’s show, with four titles up for grabs.

How to watch AEW Grand Slam

Date: Wednesday, September 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Queens, NY

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Grand Slam

AEW World Champion MJF will put his title on the line when defending against Samoa Joe this evening. This feud began at the All Out pay-per-view a few weeks ago when Joe intentionally bumped into MJF while heading down to the ring for his match, leading to a quick scuffle between the two.

The same thing happened between the two in NXT back in 2016 when then NXT Champion Samoa Joe shoved a then unknown MJF while he was working security during Takeover Brooklyn 2. MJF has taken umbrage with Joe shoving him off and the two have exchanged words in the weeks since. Meanwhile, Joe earned himself a title opportunity by winning an eliminator tournament. We’ll see if the longstanding champ can take down the veteran in his home of New York.

As mentioned before, the show will feature a handful of intriguing title matches where we could see new champs crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya will make her first title defense when facing fellow Outcasts teammate Toni Storm. International Champion Jon Moxley will put his belt on the line against Rey Fenix and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will settle his rivalry against Strong Openwight Champion Eddie Kingston in a winner-take-all match.

Of the non-title variety, it will be mentor vs. mentee as Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Sammy Guevara. And still recuperating from his long reign as International Champion, Orange Cassidy will team up with Hook to take on two opponents to be named later.