Should you add a Chiefs RB off the fantasy football waiver wire ahead of Week 3?

Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a hamstring issue heading into Week 3. The Chiefs will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at home coming off a 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 1-1 on the season. With Pacheco on the injury report, we look at if it’s worth adding another Chiefs RB off the fantasy football waiver wire ahead of Week 3.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 3: Isiah Pacheco injury

As of now, there’s no reason to think Pacheco won’t play in Week 3 vs. the Bears. But even if he’s healthy and active, the hamstring is cause for concern. If you’re a Pacheco manager, be sure to add RB Jerick McKinnon as a handcuff/insurance policy this week. He could see an increased role in Week 3, plus the Chiefs are facing the Bears. If Kansas City blows out Chicago, we could see more of McKinnon and/or Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Sunday.

Pacheco still leads the backfield in snaps. He played 35 in Week 2 and finished with 13 total touches vs. McKinnon, who had 21 snaps with four touches. McKinnon continues to be the passing-down back and is seeing more targets than Pacheco. CEH is also seeing some passing-game work.

In the event Pacheco misses any games, McKinnon should see most of the snaps at RB. The Chiefs could just supplement for the loss by passing more. But that also favors McKinnon in PPR formats. CEH could see more carries if the two backs split. Both backs should be available in most fantasy football leagues. If it gets later in the week and Pacheco still isn’t practicing, adding McKinnon or CEH makes a lot of sense. Getting ahead of that curve, if you can swing it, would be wise.