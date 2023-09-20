What to expect from Browns RB Kareem Hunt in fantasy football

The Cleveland Browns have signed former running back Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal to help offset the loss of Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury. Hunt spent the past four seasons with the Browns and is expected at least to complement Jerome Ford for the remainder of the season. Whether you picked up Hunt or Ford on waivers or are thinking of adding them, what should you expect from Hunt this year?

It’s a 1-year deal worth up to $4 million for Kareem Hunt. https://t.co/0GxpCyYPaN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2023

In the short term, the Browns are preparing for a home game against the Tennessee Titans this week. Hunt was brought in for a workout on Tuesday before signing on Wednesday. If he practices with the team on Wednesday, they think he could factor into the gameplan on Sunday.

More realistically, this will be the one week it is Ford’s backfield. Maybe I’m too low on the second-year running back, but the Browns wasted no time bringing in another running back. Barring a noticeable step back on the field by Hunt, I think the best outlook for Ford is that this is a split backfield. Ford could get the early down work like Chubb used to, but that would put Hunt in line for the passing down role he had in his last Cleveland stint. I don’t think Ford is nearly as good as Chubb and won’t have as firm of a grasp on a consistent workload as the starter did when he was healthy.

Hunt played in all 17 games last season and finished with 468 yards on 123 carries for three touchdowns. He added 210 additional yards and another score on 35 receptions. If he doesn’t suffer any regression on the field, Hunt should be able to carve out a consistent workload in the offense, and I’d bet he gets the redzone work, also. Against the Titans I am hesitant to start him, but will be looking to see how he and Ford are used if both are active.