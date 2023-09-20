Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Braves on Wednesday, September 20

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 20. First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.62 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, and Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.50) will pitch for the Braves.

Atlanta enters as -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly coming in at +124. The total is set at 9.5.

Phillies-Braves picks: Wednesday, September 20

Injury report

Phillies

Out: 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee)

Braves

Out: RP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), RP Collin McHugh (right shoulder inflammation), SP Michael Soroka (right forearm inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Aaron Nola vs. Bryce Elder

Nola’s September has not gotten off to the best start. After allowing seven runs in 4.2 innings to start the month, he has let up six earned runs in nine innings over his last two starts against the Cardinals and the Marlins. He struck out just one batter in his latest outing. Earlier this season, he kept the Braves runless over six innings.

Elder let up nine hits and four earned runs in five innings in his latest start against the Marlins. In his most recent home start, he conceded two earned runs and recorded nine strikeouts against the Pirates. Earlier this season, Elder kept the Phillies runless over seven innings.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 8 and 12, but I like the under here. Both Elder and Nola were able to completely shut down these opposing batting lineups earlier this season, so I think we’re in for a lower-scoring matchup today.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first game of the series, 7-1, and the Braves won the second, 9-3. This is going to be a close one with these two pitchers on the mound, but I think I’m going for the Braves moneyline here. The home team is not letting up despite winning their division, and with Elder on the mound, Atlanta should be able to take this series.

Pick: Braves -148