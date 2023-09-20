Best NFL games to stack for Week 3 in daily fantasy football

If you’re looking for good games to stack in daily fantasy football, the formula is pretty simple. Checking out the betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook can provide more insight than many think. Looking for games with high over/under totals with spreads that are lower is an easy trend to identify. That means the books expect more points and a competitive game, perfect for fantasy football. Below we’ll use some of that and other factors and trends to pick out the top game stacks for Week 3.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 3

Chargers vs. Vikings

Kirk Cousins ($6,900)

Justin Jefferson ($9,300)

Mike Williams ($6,000)

KJ Osborn ($4,000)

This is going to be the chalkiest stack on the Week 3 main slate and for good reason. The over/under is nearly at 55 points. We could see a game similar to Week 1 when the Dolphins and Chargers combined for 70 points. The spread is also Vikings by a point, so the books think it can go either way. Los Angeles has done nothing to suggest they can defend the pass. Minnesota’s defense has been equally as uninspiring through two games.

The way you craft this stack will be essential. Expect most of the core stacks to feature Justin Herbert ($7,500) with Jefferson and Keenan Allen ($7,600). Cousins is cheaper and could be more popular. Mike Will at $6K vs. Allen’s price and we’ll take the cheaper option. The two are essentially getting around the same snaps and targets, it really comes down to who gets the TDs. With Allen catching two scores last week, expect more lineups to be on him.

The value is what’s so intriguing. You can craft a few builds around WRs like Jordan Addison ($5,500), Osborn and Josh Palmer ($3,300). Palmer is my favorite pivot. He was the clear WR3 for the Chargers last week with 37 snaps, 28 routes and five targets. Most of the volume will go to Williams and Allen, but if the Vikings hone in on stopping one of them, Palmer could reap the benefits. Addison should be more popular than Osborn, but the latter scored last week. In Week 2, Addison vs. Osborn in terms of fantasy points wasn’t far off.

TJ Hockenson ($6,500) isn’t a bad way to get off the WR chalk and if you want to get real crazy, Donald Parnham Jr. ($2,700) isn’t a bad punt after scoring last week.

Falcons vs. Lions

Desmond Ridder ($5,000)

Bijan Robinson ($7,800)

Josh Reynolds ($4,200)

Sam LaPorta ($4,000)

ATL vs. Detroit should be the second-most used game stack on the slate. You have a lot of good value all around at each position. Even if you want to pivot off what should be a very chalky Robinson play. You have some decent RBs should could produce in Tyler Allgeier ($5,100) and Craig Reynolds ($4,400).

I’m OK stacking Ridder and Robinson based on Week 2. The Falcons are going to run the ball no matter what. Robinson looks matchup proof at this point. Ridder has some rushing upside and should be forced to throw more with the Lions offense on the other side. Drake London ($5,000) and Mack Hollins ($3,500) are also very good GPP plays.

But we’re going to stack the Lions WRs not named Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is dealing with an injury. If St. Brown is out or held back at all, Josh Reynolds is going to be INCREDIBLY chalky. Pivoting off of that we could look at Kalif Raymond or Marvin Jones Jr., both under $3,500. I really like LaPorta as a safe, cheap option at TE and he feels primed for a breakout soon. He just needs to find the end zone.

Texans vs. Jaguars

CJ Stroud ($5,900)

Nico Collins ($5,300)

Travis Etienne Jr. ($6,900)

Christian Kirk ($5,400)

This goes against the main trend we mentioned above but that also should get us some leverage. This game could be sneaky high scoring and even if it isn’t, we saw what happened with Houston last week. The Texans fell behind to the Colts and threw the ball 47 times with Stroud. The Jags were shut down by the Chiefs on the road but should bounce back at home vs. Houston.

The toughest part of this is the Texans WR group. Collins leads the way with 13 catches on 20 targets for 226 yards and a TD this season. Behind him, rookie Tank Dell and veteran Robert Woods have very similar stat lines with the latter seeing more targets (19 vs 14). In Week 2, the snaps and routes run went Woods — Dell — Collins with the targets all around the same (8-10 per player). Collins gets the edge and is probably the safest option but Dell makes the most sense for big tournament stacks.

On the Jags side, a lot of lineups may have gotten burned by Etienne in Week 2. I think he bounces back in this spot and I’m not concerned about the cramps that held him out for stretches in Week 2. In Week 1, it was Calvin Ridley ($7,200) who led the WR group for Jacksonville. In Week 2, it was Kirk. I think it balances itself out a bit and we could see good outputs from both receivers this week. Kirk gets the lean given his price. He ran more routes and had more snaps than Ridley last week. Plus, WR Zay Jones is dealing with an injury.

If Houston can keep things somewhat close, the Jags should continue to throw. Almost all of those targets should go to Ridley, Kirk, Etienne and TE Evan Engram. So that could mean Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass around 35-40 times and those are split as targets between that group of four. With that, you could fade Etienne and just roll out a 4-man receiver stack in this game. Either way, this game feels ripe for fantasy and could go overlooked.