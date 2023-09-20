Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, September 20

Rise and shine, DFS players. A getaway Wednesday means tons of matinee starts, and that means you need to get your daily fantasy lineups set a bit earlier than usual — the main slate at DraftKings DFS gets started at 12:20 p.m. ET this afternoon, with nine games to choose from. Don’t worry, though: As always, we’re here to help you build teams with confidence with three of our favorite stacks of the day.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, September 20

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

Gunnar Henderson ($5,300)

Adley Rutschman ($4,900)

Cedric Mullins ($4,400)

Ryan O’Hearn ($3,500)

The O’s have been a top-five offense against right-handed pitching this month, and they’ve racked up 17 runs over the first two games of their series in Houston. Astros righty Cristian Javier has a 5.40 ERA so far in the second half, with a whopping 12 homers allowed in just 55 innings and four over his last two starts. Henderson has been leading the charge for Baltimore this week, with a .992 OPS over his last 10 games, while Mullins launched a dramatic game-winning homer on Monday and O’Hearn has a whopping seven hits so far in Houston — raising his OPS against righties this year to .859.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Jose Ramirez ($5,400)

Josh Naylor ($4,200)

Steven Kwan ($3,800)

Bo Naylor ($3,200)

We recommended Cleveland yesterday, and after a six-run performance, we’re double-dipping on Wednesday — especially with Zack Greinke and his 5.39 ERA taking the hill for the Royals. Greinke has extreme platoon splits this year (.935 OPS allowed against lefties vs. just .692 to righties) and the Guardians have plenty of appealing lefty bats to plug into your lineups today. Ramirez is the anchor, with a seven-game hitting streak and a 1.085 OPS over his last 10, but both Naylor brothers have OPSes over .950 over their last 10 — and Bo just launched a homer last night.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Julio Rodriguez ($6,500)

Cal Raleigh ($4,500)

J.P. Crawford ($4,100)

Jarred Kelenic ($3,800)

The Mariners have one of the most appealing matchups on this slate, drawing A’s righty Joey Estes in his first career start. The 21-year-old is a former 16th-round pick with a 5.23 ERA so far in Triple-A this season, so it’s not as though his performance or pedigree have forced Oakland to bring him up — it’s mostly the team’s need for warm bodies to finish out the season. Rodriguez (.962 OPS) is an obvious choice here, but if you’re looking to make up his salary elsewhere, Raleigh has huge power upside and Crawford (.863 over his last 10, five hits and a homer in his last three) has been arguably Seattle’s best hitter of late.