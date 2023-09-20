Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, September 20

With less than two weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Wednesday, September 20 is loaded from a pitching perspective, with a ton of top-tier names but also a ton of both high-risk, high-reward plays and some under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, September 20

Pitchers to stream

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins — After a few weeks in the Minors to give him some rest, Ober is back in the Minnesota rotation, and he looked like his old self en route to five innings of two-run ball and a win against the White Sox last week. Granted, Chicago is an awfully easy matchup, and pitching in Great American Ball Park is never stress-free, but the Reds have been a middling lineup for months now. If Ober is avoiding the heart of the plate the way he does when his command is at its best (1.13 WHIP on the year) he could come through here with another five or six frames and a win.

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals — Speaking of Chicago being an awfully easy matchup: Gray was sensational in his last start, striking out 10 over 6.1 innings against the Pirates, and now he gets a White Sox team that’s been abysmal against righty pitching (.660 team OPS since September 1). Gray’s floor is lower than you’d like, and it’s never easy to count on Washington to deliver the requisite run support, but he carries major strikeout upside tonight.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, September 20.