Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 1

Champions League action for the 2023-24 tournament officially got underway Tuesday and Wednesday with Matchday 1, which means we’ve got our first set of results to analyze in Europe’s top club competition. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal made big statements while Inter Milan, Napoli, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid had tough encounters and looked shaky.
Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 1. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.
Group A
Bayern Munich, 1-0-0, 3 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-1-0, 1 point
Galatasaray, 0-1-0, 1 point
Manchester United, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group B
Arsenal, 1-0-0, 3 points
Sevilla, 0-1-0, 1 point
Lens, 0-1-0, 1 point
PSV Eindhoven, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group C
Napoli, 1-0-0, 3 points
Real Madrid, 1-0-0, 3 points
SC Braga, 0-0-1, 0 points
Union Berlin, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group D
RB Salzburg, 1-0-0, 3 points
Inter Milan, 0-1-0, 1 point
Real Sociedad, 0-1-0, 1 point
Benfica, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group E
Feyenoord, 1-0-0, 3 points
Atletico Madrid, 0-1-0, 1 point
Lazio, 0-1-0, 1 point
Celtic, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0-0, 3 points
AC Milan, 0-1-0, 1 point
Newcastle United, 0-1-0, 1 point
Borussia Dortmund, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group G
Manchester City, 1-0-0, 3 points
RB Leipzig, 1-0-0, 3 points
Crvena Zvezda, 0-0-1, 0 points
Young Boys, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group H
Barcelona, 1-0-0, 3 points
FC Porto, 1-0-0, 3 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-0-1, 0 points
Antwerp FC, 0-0-1, 0 points