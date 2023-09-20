Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 1

Champions League action for the 2023-24 tournament officially got underway Tuesday and Wednesday with Matchday 1, which means we’ve got our first set of results to analyze in Europe’s top club competition. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal made big statements while Inter Milan, Napoli, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid had tough encounters and looked shaky.

Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 1. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.

Group A

Bayern Munich, 1-0-0, 3 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-1-0, 1 point

Galatasaray, 0-1-0, 1 point

Manchester United, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group B

Arsenal, 1-0-0, 3 points

Sevilla, 0-1-0, 1 point

Lens, 0-1-0, 1 point

PSV Eindhoven, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group C

Napoli, 1-0-0, 3 points

Real Madrid, 1-0-0, 3 points

SC Braga, 0-0-1, 0 points

Union Berlin, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group D

RB Salzburg, 1-0-0, 3 points

Inter Milan, 0-1-0, 1 point

Real Sociedad, 0-1-0, 1 point

Benfica, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group E

Feyenoord, 1-0-0, 3 points

Atletico Madrid, 0-1-0, 1 point

Lazio, 0-1-0, 1 point

Celtic, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0-0, 3 points

AC Milan, 0-1-0, 1 point

Newcastle United, 0-1-0, 1 point

Borussia Dortmund, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group G

Manchester City, 1-0-0, 3 points

RB Leipzig, 1-0-0, 3 points

Crvena Zvezda, 0-0-1, 0 points

Young Boys, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group H

Barcelona, 1-0-0, 3 points

FC Porto, 1-0-0, 3 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-0-1, 0 points

Antwerp FC, 0-0-1, 0 points