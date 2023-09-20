Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

The Champions League is back as the first matchday of the group stage got underway on Tuesday. Bayern Munich will start off their campaign with a tough matchup against Manchester United as they play host at Allianz Arena. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET with all the action available to watch on Paramount+.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. Manchester United

Date: Wednesday, September 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds

Bayern Munich: -210

Draw: +400

Manchester United: +500

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -210

The home side have started their Bundesliga campaign off in great form, going unbeaten while winning three of their first four matches of the season. They only trail to Bayer Leverkusen, who are also unbeaten and tied with Bayern at 10 points but carry a narrow lead in the table thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are making their 16th consecutive appearance in the Champions League and should have the upper hand over the visiting Red Devils. The visitors have had a rocky start to their season, losing three of their five outings thus far as they sit in 13th place in the Premier League with just six points. Coming off of back-to-back 3-1 losses to Arsenal and Brighton, Man United manager Erik ten Hag will have his work cut out for him at Allianz Arena without several key players. Mason Mount and Raphael Varane will be sidelined as well as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who are out with long-term injuries.

Bayern Munich will have to do without Manuel Neuer and Raphael Guerreiro, who are both out with calf injuries, but Tuchel’s squad looks to be in much better shape than the banged-up Red Devils.

Harry Kane will hope to continue his run of good form, scoring four goals and adding one assist through his first four Bundesliga matches with his new club. He’s all too familiar with Man United as an opponent and will most certainly cause some problems for ten Hag’s backline.

Although it’s just the first matchday for both of these clubs, I think Bayern will be too much for Man U to hold off, especially in front of their home crowd. I’m expecting the Bavarians to take all three points.