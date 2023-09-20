Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Inter Miami will look to bounce back after suffering a 5-2 loss to Atlanta United over the weekend without Lionel Messi in the squad. They’ll return home for midweek action to take on Toronto FC, who currently sit in last place in the Eastern Conference. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from DRV PNK Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Miami v. Toronto FC

Date: Wednesday, September 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

Inter Miami: -290

Draw: +425

Toronto FC: +650

Moneyline pick: Inter Miami -290

With just seven matches left in the season, Inter Miami will need every point they can scrape together if they want to have a realistic shot at qualifying for the playoffs. Tata Martino’s side sits in second-to-last place in the east with 28 points, a full seven points behind DC United, who currently occupy the last spot with a playoff berth.

Messi didn’t travel with the team to Atlanta after Martino elected to rest the 36-year-old following international duty, and the Herons suffered greatly without him on the field. Both of Miami’s goals came from Leonardo Campana, bringing his total on the season to nine as he leads the team in scoring. Jordi Alba was also missing from the squad, proving just how heavily Miami’s success relies on those key players. Sergio Busquets played a full 90 minutes, but wasn’t effective enough to make much of an impact on the final score.

This weekend looks good for Miami, however, as they’ll have both Messi and Alba back in front of their home crowd against a Toronto team in shambles. The Reds recently parted ways with head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley after he led the team to just three wins through 20 matches this season. Despite retaining the likes of Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC remain at the bottom of the table on the brink of elimination from playoff contention with just six matches left.

Expect Miami to dominate the visitors at home and get all three points as Martino’s side returns to full strength at DRV PNK Stadium.