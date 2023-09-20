Ranking top 227 FLEX options in Week 3 fantasy football for standard leagues

We have made it through two weeks of the NFL season. We have seen some fantasy football studs, duds and league-altering injuries despite only being 14 days out from when most teams were drafted. As we head into week 3, let’s take a look at our FLEX rankings for this week.

Injury news to monitor

There are injuries aplenty to cover. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley is either week-to-week or day-to-day, depending on who you ask, but his status on a short week against the San Francisco 49ers is up in the air. Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury and will leave the Cleveland Browns looking for a new starting RB.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler remains without a timeline for his return from his ankle injury. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones missed last week and could be limited in practice again this week. New Orleans Saints RB Jamaal Williams needs some time to recover, so it could be Kendre Miller and Tony Jones Jr. this week before Alvin Kamara returns from his suspension in Week 4.

Jakobi Meyers missed last week’s game with a concussion, while Brandin Cooks missed his game with a knee sprain. Packers WR Christian Watson has yet to play this season but was able to return to practice last week finally. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is also in the concussion protocol. Brandon Aiyuk is dealing with a shoulder injury and is starting the week off limited in practice.

Streaming options for Week 3

Browns RB Jerome Ford will be a hot waiver wire add this week. Saints RBs Tony Jones Jr. and Kendre Miller will likely be on his heels, but all present solid options in the short term for their respective teams.

My favorite streaming option of the week is Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds. He has nine receptions on 13 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns through two games. Reynolds and the Lions will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

If Barkley doesn’t play on Thursday, Matt Breida is expected to take over as the starter for New York, but he will have a tough matchup against the 49ers. Proceed with caution for him, Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray.

Week 3 fantasy football FLEX rankings in standard leagues