Ranking the top 33 standard TEs in Week 3 fantasy football

We head into Week 3 with the tight end position looking just as we predicted. Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson, Logan Thomas, Hayden Hurst and Kylen Granson make out the top five fantasy tight ends in standard leagues. With unpredictability at the position feeling like its at an all-time high, here is how we are approaching the position in Week 3.

Injury news to monitor

Tight end is one of the healthier positions in fantasy football. Thomas is one to watch after being the latest recipient of a dangerous hit from Denver Broncos S Kareem Jackson. He was evaluated for a concussion during the game and will likely follow the protocols this week.

Streaming options for Week 3

I’m high on Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta. He will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and heads into the game with 10 receptions on 11 targets for 102 yards this season. LaPorta has carved out a consistent workload despite being a rookie in the Lions’ offense.

I’ll buy into the Hunter Henry hype for this week. He and the New England Patriots will face a tough New York Jets defense, but Henry is tied for the second-most targets on the team with 13. He has brought in 11 of them for 108 yards and two touchdowns. The fact that quarterback Mac Jones is looking his way in the redzone gives him a weekly upside.

Week 3 fantasy football TE rankings in standard leagues