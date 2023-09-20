Ranking top 107 standard WRs in Week 3 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 3 of the NFL season. Through two weeks, the top fantasy wide receivers in standard scoring formats are Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, DeVonta Smith and Brandon Aiyuk. The biggest surprises come in the back half of the top ten with Nico Collins, Puka Nacua, Josh Reynolds and Jordan Addison. Here is how we are approaching wide receivers in standard fantasy football leagues this week.

Injury news to monitor

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers missed last week with a concussion, and Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle began the week in the concussion protocol.

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson returned to practice last week but has yet to play in a game this year. Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks missed last week’s game with a knee injury, and San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is trying to play on a short week with a shoulder injury.

Streaming options for Week 3

Josh Reynolds is a great streaming option this week. He has nine receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns heading into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Thomas and Chris Olave are the talked about wide receivers for the New Orleans Saints, but if you have injury troubles this week, you could turn to Rashid Shaheed. He has at least four receptions and 63 receiving yards in each game this season and will face the Green Bay Packers this week in what will likely be a shootout.

Other wide receivers to stream include Tank Dell, Adam Thielen and Romeo Doubs.

Week 3 fantasy football WR rankings in standard leagues