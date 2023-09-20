Ranking the top 87 standard RBs in Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 of the NFL season is behind us. It’s been an interesting start to the season as the top five running backs in standard scoring are Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., Kyren Williams, Raheem Mostert and Tony Pollard. Just like we all predicted, right? With some big injuries to the position, here is how we are approaching running backs for Week 3 in standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

No fantasy football news was bigger in Week 2 than Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb suffering a season-ending knee injury. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to play on Thursday.

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones missed his last game but could return with extra rest. There isn’t a timeline yet for Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler’s return from his injury, so Joshua Kelley may lead the backfield for another week. Jamaal Williams reportedly needs some time to recover from his injuries sustained in Week 2.

Streaming options for Week 3

Zack Moss had a good week for the Indianapolis Colts and should get another big workload against the Baltimore Ravens. The good news for him is that even in a tough matchup, he saw action on the ground and through the air last week.

This might finally be the week for Isiah Pacheco to have a serviceable game. So far, he has 93 yards on 20 carries and another 31 yards on five receptions through two games. Kansas City will face the Chicago Bears, which is a favorable matchup and should mean some garbage time work for Pacheco late.

Week 3 fantasy football RB rankings in standard leagues