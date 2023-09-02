Wyoming stuns Texas Tech in double overtime

With a fourth down touchdown pass and a made two-point conversion, the Wyoming Cowboys shocked the Texas Tech Red Raiders via a 35-33 double overtime victory on Saturday night in Laramie, Wyoming.

Holy hell Wyoming pic.twitter.com/4f76umfiGN — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 3, 2023

The Pokes were outgained 431-320, lost the turnover battle 2-1, and gave up more yards per play at 5.4 than their offense gained at 4.1. But it was still enough to escape with a famous win over a Big 12 team.

Wyoming’s sixth-year quarterback Andrew Peasley was 18-34 for just 149 yards, but he managed two touchdown passes without an interception. He added 15 for 68 yards, part of 41 carries for 177 yards overall for Wyoming.

Heralded Red Raider QB Tyler Shough put up the gaudier stats going 31-47 for 338 and three TD’s with an INT, but the inability to convert the two-point conversion in the second OT was the difference.

bedlam after Wyoming gets the 2 point conversion to win pic.twitter.com/5u8v0qUKid — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 3, 2023

Wyoming gets Portland State at home next Saturday, who lost 81-7 to Oregon on Saturday. Texas Tech takes on that exact Oregon team for their home opener next Saturday night on Fox.