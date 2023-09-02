Tony Khan booed in Chicago hours after CM Punk firing

We’re just hours removed from the news of AEW firing CM Punk and company president Tony Khan took it upon himself to address the live crowd in Punk’s hometown in Chicago prior to tonight’s episode of Collision. The Chicago crowd at the United Center was not trying to hear anything that he had to say.

Take a look and listen to the boos.

Heavy boos for Tony Khan in Chicago as he comes out to address them before AEW Collision.



CM Punk is still a hot commodity and fans, unsurprisingly, are sore they won't be getting him this weekend. pic.twitter.com/aqcFdL0vYE — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) September 3, 2023

Yikes. Khan probably felt like it was best for him to take the heat while addressing the Chicago crowd directly. He even tried to endear himself by saying that he was from downstate in Champaign, IL, and that did not work.

Khan, of course, fired Punk for his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In last Sunday, an altercation that reportedly happened right in front of the AEW president. Reports throughout the week indicated that both Punk and Perry had been suspended, but the company eventually decided to cut ties with the wrestling legend.

Khan also addressed the incident in a pre-recorded video as Collision came on the air.

Tony Khan’s full address on firing CM Punk: pic.twitter.com/kiVeMObtSr — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 3, 2023

AEW’s All Out pay-per-view will take place in the same venue tomorrow night and we can probably expect boos and CM Punk chants all throughout that show.