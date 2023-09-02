 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tony Khan booed in Chicago hours after CM Punk firing

Punk’s hometown crowd let the AEW president know how they felt about the icon being fired.

Nick Simon
Wrestling: AEW Dynamite Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We’re just hours removed from the news of AEW firing CM Punk and company president Tony Khan took it upon himself to address the live crowd in Punk’s hometown in Chicago prior to tonight’s episode of Collision. The Chicago crowd at the United Center was not trying to hear anything that he had to say.

Take a look and listen to the boos.

Yikes. Khan probably felt like it was best for him to take the heat while addressing the Chicago crowd directly. He even tried to endear himself by saying that he was from downstate in Champaign, IL, and that did not work.

Khan, of course, fired Punk for his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In last Sunday, an altercation that reportedly happened right in front of the AEW president. Reports throughout the week indicated that both Punk and Perry had been suspended, but the company eventually decided to cut ties with the wrestling legend.

Khan also addressed the incident in a pre-recorded video as Collision came on the air.

AEW’s All Out pay-per-view will take place in the same venue tomorrow night and we can probably expect boos and CM Punk chants all throughout that show.

