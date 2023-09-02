Will Longhorns give Arch Manning any reps at quarterback this season?

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns did not look as convincing as fans might’ve expected them to be in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, getting a 37-10 win over behind a massive third quarter after leading 16-3 at halftime. The focus at Texas is on the quarterback situation, and that focus will only be magnified after Week 1.

Quinn Ewers, the incumbent who likely would’ve led the team to a win over Alabama last season if he didn’t get hurt, struggled for much of the contest. He finished 19/30 with 260 yards and three touchdowns, but never really looked at his best. Backup Maalik Murphy also saw some action, going 3/5 for 40 yards. Ewers also did have a rushing touchdown.

One player who the Longhorns did not put on the field was Arch Manning. The highly touted quarterback prospect appears to be the No. 3 option on the depth chart, and could eventually be redshirted to preserve eligibility. Manning can appear in four games this season and still maintain this redshirt per NCAA rules.

Based on what the Longhorns showed in Week 1, it seems unlikely Manning will see any action this season. Texas goes to Alabama next week, and a one non-conference matchup with Wyoming before Big 12 play hits. If there was any game to give the recruit some action, Week 1 would’ve been it.