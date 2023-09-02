Shedeur Sanders dominates in first P5 game, will be on the draft radar the rest of the 2023 season

The Colorado Buffaloes entered the 2023 college football season following the hiring of Deion Sanders as their head coach. Upon signing with the Buffs, Coach Prime began the process of bringing in a host of transfer talent. That group included his son Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur dominated in his first start of the 2023 season, leading Colorado to a stunning 45-42 road upset of the #17 TCU Horned Frogs. Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in his first start in the Power 5. Travis Hunter deserves plenty of praise for his two-way work, but Sanders was wildly impressive in his debut.

When is Shedeur Sanders eligible to be drafted?

Sanders was part of the class of 2021, which means he is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. That marks the first draft he can enter, and so he would need to renounce his remaining eligibility if he decides to go pro. He has sufficient eligibility to remain in Boulder for another year if he so chooses.

Who are the top draft-eligible quarterbacks in 2023?

Caleb Williams is the consensus top quarterback prospect, with virtually every mock draft projecting him to go No. 1 overall next April. That will remain the case for the time-being, but Sanders will likely move up lists sooner than later.

ESPN’s draft analysts put together top five QB rankings on September 1 and Williams and Drake Maye were 1-2 in all three rankings. Mel Kiper followed with Riley Leonard, bo Nix, and Michael Penix, Jr. Jordan Reid and Matt Miller each followed with Quinn Ewers, J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix.

Why might Shedeur Sanders move up the draft board?

Sanders brings both tremendous mobility and accuracy from the pocket, but we knew that from his time at Jacksonville State. What really impressed was his ability to identify defenses and make adjustments to what TCU was allowing. Having 5-star talent around him helps, but finding the open guy is still a major part of football, and that’s more difficult as things speed up at the Power Five level on the road.

Sanders has all the tools, and he did all this with an offensive line that might still be a bit shaky. To be near flawless in the moment on a huge stage with the world watching is truly impressive.