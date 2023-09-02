What are Shedeur Sanders’ Heisman Trophy odds?

3:45 p.m. ET update - The Buffaloes secured a 45-42 win over TCU, and Sanders is going to be the talk of college football for at least a week. Colorado has a game against Nebraska next, and nice rivalry contest with Colorado State after that. We’ll truly know how good the Buffs and Sanders are when they go on the road to face the Oregon Ducks on September 23. Sanders is now priced at +4000 to win the Heisman at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nobody knew what to expect from the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, but the oddsmakers had head coach Deion Sanders’ team listed as big underdogs going on the road to face the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Buffs got off to a hot start against the Horned Frogs and never really stopped, thanks to play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He was listed at +10000 to win the Heisman Trophy according to DraftKings Sportsbook as the game was going on, but that number has jumped up to +6000. Sanders has 510 yards and four touchdowns with just about two minutes left in the contest. The Buffaloes hold a 45-42 lead over the Horned Frogs, and Sanders might have some more heroics in him if there’s one more scoring drive needed for his team to get a win.