What are Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy odds?

Update 3:45 p.m. ET: Hunter sits at +4000 to win the Heisman Trophy for the 2023 season after the Colorado Buffaloes upset No. 17 TCU on the road.

Update 3:30 p.m. ET: Travis Hunter has moved from +8000 to +5000 on the Heisman odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was not listed when the TCU-Colorado game began. Four minutes remain in the game, and Hunter has now added up 119 yards over 11 receptions for the Buffaloes.

Travis Hunter is doing it all for the Colorado Buffaloes. The sophomore, who transferred to Colorado from Jackson State alongside head coach Deion Sanders, has been playing both cornerback and wide receiver in the Buffaloes’ season opener against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

And he’s not just playing both positions — he’s excelling at both. With four minutes left in the third quarter, Hunter has eight receptions for 53 yards on the offensive side of the ball, and grabbed a red zone interception from the hands of TCU’s Chandler Morris on the defensive side of the ball.

Hunter has leapt onto the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook partway through this performance. He started at +8000 odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and that is now down to +5000 before the game with the Horned Frogs is over.

At halftime, Sanders said of Hunter, “He is him. We missed him on two deep balls. If we hit those deep balls, the Heisman is at home chillin at his crib.”

The last player to win the Heisman Trophy with significant playing time on both sides of the ball was Michigan’s Charles Woodson, who won the award in 1997.