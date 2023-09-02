Iowa goes for it on fourth and goal, throws touchdown. Yes, Iowa football

The Iowa Hawkeyes already made history in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season on their opening drive, scoring on a touchdown pass for the first time since 1991. It appears Iowa will be more aggressive offensively this season, with the Hawkeyes going for it on fourth and goal on the second drive. This was the result.

TWO PASSING TOUCHDOWN FOR IOWA IN THE FIRST QUARTER.... AND THEY WENT FOR IT ON 4TH DOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/2zjj6LBKPv — FOLLOW: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 2, 2023

Clearly, something happened with the Iowa administration and Kirk Ferentz during the summer to prompt this sort of change. As many know, Kirk’s son Brian Ferentz is the offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes and he has notoriously been poor at producing points. This of course leads to questions about whether Kirk Ferentz is actually operating with the best interests of Iowa football in mind.

It appears the Ferentz’s have gotten the message about improving the offense and taking more chances. We’ll see if this trend continues during the season or if this was just a Week 1 thing.