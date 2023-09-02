Colorado wows early with halftime lead over TCU to open Deion Sanders Era

The Colorado Buffaloes of Deion Sanders are showing they might be the future of college football, as CU leads the TCU Horned Frogs 17-14 at halftime in Fort Worth.

Colorado struck first in their season opener against the reigning runners-up, the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, to begin the Deion Sanders era in Boulder. The Buffaloes scored on the opening drive of the game, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders found Dylan Edwards for a score on 3rd & goal to wrap up a 13-play, 73-yard drive.

IT'S PRIME TIME AT TCU‼️



Colorado scores on their opening drive



TCU entered the game as a three-touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Frogs looked to tie it up after the Buffs score, but Colorado picked off a pass from Chandler Morris in the end zone. A blocked field goal kick kept the Buffs from scoring on their second drive, and TCU tied it up. Each time struck gold once more, and Colorado scored a walk-off field goal to end the half up 17-14.

QB Sanders transferred to Colorado from Jackson State when his father accepted the head coaching job. In the first half, he went 22-28 for 182 yards and one touchdown, with Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter grabbing seven receptions apiece.