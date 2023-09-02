Pick against the spread, over/under for USA vs. Lithuania in FIBA World Cup on Sunday

USA and Lithuania will meet in the FIBA World Cup Sunday morning with both teams set to qualify for the quarterfinal round regardless of the result in this contest. Both sides have been undefeated at the 2023 World Cup, and this looks to be the toughest test for them so far in the competition.

Anthony Edwards has emerged as a global star for Team USA, leading the way for the squad. He had 17 points in the win over Montenegro, which was USA’s closest call so far at the World Cup. Austin Reaves has also shined in his role, while Paolo Banchero and Tyrese Haliburton have chipped in with good contributions too. For Lithuania, Jonas Valanciunas might be the most familiar name but former Michigan star Ignas Brazdeikis is another important player on that roster. Rokas Jokubaitis led the way in Lithaunia’s big win over Greece with 19 points.

USA is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 178.5. The Americans are -1000 on the moneyline, with Lithuania priced at +650.

USA vs. Lithuania, 8:40 a.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lithuania +14.5 (-112)

The United States should win this contest, but Lithuania are comparable in talent with Montenegro. Valanciunas isn’t as offensively skilled as Montenegro big man Nikola Vucevic, but he should be impactful in the middle. Jokubaitis and Brazdeikis are no pushovers either. Edwards, Reaves and company will make enough plays late in the game to secure a win, but this should be a close matchup. Take Lithuania to cover the spread in this one.

Over/Under: Under 178.5 (-112)

The Americans went over this total in one game so far during the World Cup in a 109-81 win over Greece. Lithuania has not gone over this total at all. USA is coming off a low-scoring, relatively close contest against Montenegro and likely continues to slow things down. The under is the safer play for this game.