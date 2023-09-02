JJ McCarthy supports head coach that suspended himself with “Free Harbaugh” shirt

JJ McCarthy sported a unique warm-up shirt today ahead of the Michigan Wolverines’ home opener against the East Carolina Pirates. The quarterback’s tee reads “Free Harbaugh,” with the “Free” written on a piece of masking tape affixed to the shirt.

One can only presume that this is in reference to Harbaugh’s self-imposed three-game suspension. The NCAA placed Harbaugh under investigation for Level I and II recruiting violations over the summer, and he originally received a four-game suspension as his penalty, a virtual slap on the wrist given Michigan’s September schedule.

However, the NCAA infractions committee rejected the four-game suspension, effectively pushing a decision for any further penalties off until 2024. Harbaugh and Michigan self-imposed the three-game ban in hopes of heading off any more severe punishment that the NCAA would come up with.

Harbaugh will miss three games, including the East Carolina opener, as well as games against UNLV and Bowling Green. The only group that could follow McCarthy’s shirt’s directive would, in fact, be Harbaugh and the University itself.