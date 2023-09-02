Pick on the Total for Yankees-Astros on September 2

The 2023 season for the New York Yankees went from one of big aspirations to merely attempting to avoid posting a losing record as they go to Houston on Saturday to face the Astros.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros (-180, 9)

Luis Severino gets the start on the mound after back-to-back starts without an earned run allowed, but even with this two game spurt, has allowed at least three runs in 11 of his last 15 pitching appearances and at least four runs in four of those appearances.

For the season, Severino owns a 6.64 ERA and 6.04 fielding independent with 2.2 home runs and 3.5 walks per nine innings allowed with his ERA ballooning to 8.06 on the road.

The Astros have an offense that can take advantage in a big way as they lead the American League in runs per game since the start of June with nearly 5.5 runs per game and an American League-best .340 on-base percentage with nearly 1.5 home runs per game in that span, which is second in the American League.

On the mound the Astros counter with Hunter Brown, who overall has had a bit of bad luck with a 3.86 fielding independent compared to a 4.47 ERA with 10.3 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings with starts at home being his main issue.

Brown has a 5.47 ERA at home despite a 0.7 home runs allowed per nine innings rate compared to 3.84 road ERA with nearly 1.5 home runs allowed per nine innings on the road with command being the reason for the split. Brown is allowing 4.1 walks per nine innings in his home pitching appearances compared to 2.2 walks per nine innings on the road.

While the Yankees have the league’s top bullpen in ERA this season, the team entered with a 4.04 bullpen ERA entering Friday’s series opener since August 5, which ranks 13th in the league in that span while the Astros are ninth in bullpen ERA in that same stretch.

With the Astros ending August with at least five runs scored in nine of their last 11 games coupled with Browns struggles at home, Saturday sets up for a slugfest.

The Play: Yankees vs. Astros Over 9