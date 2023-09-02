When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Payback 2023?

The WWE has set up shop in the Pittsburgh, PA, tonight with Payback from PPG Paints Arena now underway. While this show should be entertaining, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Fastlane, coming live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Saturday, October 7. The will be the sixth time Indianapolis will have hosted a WWE pay-per-view and it will be the first since Clash of Champions in September of 2016. After months of running stadium shows earlier in the year, this will be the second straight pay-per-view that the company run in a “traditional” U.S. venue.

As of now, we do not know the card for this show as it will pertain the fallout from whatever happens at Payback. After cooling off for the past month, it appears that the Bloodline storyline will start revving back up with Jimmy Uso emerging as a central figure. We’ll see if that plays a factor into the Fastlane card.