Full card for Payback 2023

The WWE has set up shop in the Keystone State this weekend with Payback coming live tonight from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

This will be a light show compared to recent WWE premium live events as six matches have been announced for the show. The main event will feature Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. This feud began early last month when Nakamura attacked Rollins at the end of an episode of Raw. In the following weeks, the challenger revealed that the champ’s weakness is a lingering back injury and that he would exploit it to win the title. Rollins confirmed that he had two fractures in his lumbar, but stated that it didn’t stop him from becoming the champ and would not stop him against Nakamura.

Full list of matches*

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s World Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest/Finn Balor (Steel City street fight)

United States Championship - Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Steel cage match)

L.A. Knight vs. The Miz

*Card subject to change